India signs Riyadh Design Law Treaty to promote inclusive growth and intellectual property protection

AMN / WEB DESK

India has signed the final Act of the Riyadh Design Law Treaty to reaffirm its commitment to fostering inclusive growth and ensuring equitable access to intellectual property protection. The treaty seeks to harmonise the procedural frameworks for industrial design protection, improving the efficiency and accessibility of registration processes across multiple jurisdictions.

The Commerce and Industry Ministry said, by standardising procedural requirements, the Design Law Treaty reduces administrative burdens to promote global creativity in design. Its goal is to ensure that the benefits of streamlined design protection are accessible to all stakeholders, with particular emphasis on small and medium-sized enterprises, startups, and independent designers. Over the past decade, the design registrations in India have tripled, with domestic filings increased by 120 per cent in the last two years alone.