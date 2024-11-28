Masato Kanda Elected as ADB President       

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) Board of Governors has unanimously elected Masato Kanda as ADB’s 11th President. Kanda currently serves as Special Advisor to Japan’s Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

The ADB said in a statement today that Mr Kanda will assume office in February next year, succeeding Masatsugu Asakawa. He will complete the unexpired term of President Asakawa, which ends on 23 November 2026.



ADB is a regional development bank established in 1966, which is headquartered in Manila, Philippines. The bank also maintains 31 field offices around the world to promote social and economic development in Asia.

The bank admits the members of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, and non-regional developed countries. Starting with 31 members at its establishment, ADB now has 68 members.