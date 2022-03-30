Minister launches auction of 122 Coal/ Lignite Mines Including 18 New Mines

Staff Reporter

Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi today launched auction of 122 Coal and Lignite Mines Including 18 New Mines. Addressing the fifth tranche of auction launch in New Delhi Mr Joshi said that 42 coal mines have already been auctioned successfully so far. He said, along with ensuring energy security of the nation this will provide employment opportunity to more than one lakh 17 thousand.

Mr Joshi said, the success of these auctions indicate that right steps are being taken by the Government to provide further momentum to the growth of Coal sector.

The Minister added that the Ministry of Coal is on the journey to reform the sector and unlock its potential. He said, the recent reforms initiated in the coal sector will further strengthen the vision of Aatmnirbhar