Military coup in Myanmar: UNSC to meet today to discuss the developments

AMN/ WEB DESK

The UN Security Council is set to meet today to discuss developments and a potential international response to the military coup in Myanmar. The United Kingdom, which took over the presidency of the Security Council said it plans to discuss on an urgent basis the situation in Myanmar.

Britain’s UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward told reporters that the council will look at a range of measures, with the idea of respecting the people’s will expressed in the vote and releasing civil society leaders.

The military seized power in early morning raids yesterday and declared a state of emergency in the country for one year. Army detained members of Myanmar’s government, including Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. President U Win Myint and other senior officials