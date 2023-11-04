Militants attack Pakistan Air Force base at Mianwali; Several aircraft damaged

9 terrorists killed in clearance operation

WEB DESK

In Pakistan, armed militants attacked a Pakistan Air Force training base in Punjab province early this morning, damaging three grounded aircraft. In a statement, the Pakistan Army said that the Mianwali Training Air Base of Pakistan Air Force was attacked by gunmen but soldiers foiled it by killing three of the attackers and cornering three others.

The statement added that the clearance operation was launched to eliminate any potential threat following the cowardly and failed terrorist attack on the base this morning.

“No damage has been done to any of the PAF’s functional operational assets, while only some damage was done to three already phased-out non-operational aircraft during the attack,” added the statement.

The attack comes hours after a series of terror strikes killed at least 15 soldiers in the restive Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces on Friday