इंडियन आवाज़     05 Nov 2023 05:49:24      انڈین آواز

Unrest in Bangladesh: Opposition’s 48-hour blockade disrupts law and order situation

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The a 48 hour countrywide blockade of road, rail and waterways, enforced by Bangladesh Nationalist Party and like-minded opposition parties, was marked by stray incidents of violence including clashes with police and torching vehicles. The blockade that started at 6am on Sunday will end at 6 pm on Monday. 

Protestors set four buses on fire in different areas of Dhaka on Saturday evening ahead of the countrywide 48-hour blockade enforced by BNP-led oppositions. At least four men of BNP and its affiliated organisations were injured and five vehicles were vandalised during a clash with police on the Bogura-Dhaka highway this morning. Several crude bombs were exploded and police fired tear gas canisters to disperse the party men, witnesses and police said. 

Twenty-seven platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in Dhaka and adjoining districts to maintain law and order situation.

Like the first spell of the blockade, the members of the frontier battalion have been performing their duties alongside police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Ansar to ensure public safety and security in Dhaka and other parts of the country.

Banned Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami is also enforcing a 48-hour blockade simultaneously, demanding the current government’s resignation and installation of a non-party neutral administration to oversee the 12th parliamentary election.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi called upon the country’s people along with BNP supporters to observe the programme spontaneously to make it successful.

Vehicles of the newspapers or media, ambulances and vehicles transporting oxygen cylinders and medicines remain out of the purview of the three-day blockade.

Meanwhile, Shariah-based political party Islami Andolon Bangladesh on Friday unveiled a four-point charter of demands, including resignation of the incumbent government and dissolution of parliament by November 10.

The party’s leader, Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim issued the ultimatum from a rally held at Suhrawardy Uddyan in Dhaka on Friday afternoon, reports UNB
Earlier the opposition parties observed a day-long hartal on October 29 and a three-day blockade from Oct 31 to November 2 demanding their one-point demand and protesting the attacks on its October 28 rally by police.

At least three people died amid sporadic incidents of clashes, arson attacks and arrests during the hartal. The three-day countrywide blockade was also marked by clashes and widespread incidents of torching and vandalising vehicles that left four people killed.

Meanwhile, The Election Commission of Bangladesh on Saturday invited 44 registered political parties in two groups in the morning and afternoon to inform them about the election preparations.

Among the 44 invited parties, the representatives of 26 political parties including the Awami League and Jatiya Party participated while BNP and 17 like-minded political parties did not participate. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

شمالی غزہ میں امداد کی رسائی ناممکن، ہلاکتوں میں اضافہ

اسرائیل کے فضائی حملوں اور زمینی کارروائیوں کے باعث شمالی غز ...

آئی سی سی ورلڈ کپ: بھارت نے سری لنکا کو 302 رنز سے شکست دے کر سیمی فائنل میں جگہ بنالی

ممبئی میں آئی سی سی مینز کرکٹ ورلڈ کپ 2023 میں بھارت نے سری لنکا ...

غزہ کے ہسپتالوں میں صورتحال انتہائی نازک: یو این امدادی ادارے

اسرائیل۔فلسطین تنازع چوتھے ہفتے میں داخل ہونے کے بعد غزہ پر ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

38 journalists, media workers killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza: Report

Web Desk The death toll of journalists and media workers killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7 ros ...

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart