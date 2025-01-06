Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella meets PM Modi

Glad to know about Microsoft’s ambitious expansion, investment plans in India, says: PM Modi

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Microsoft Company’s Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella in New Delhi. In a social media post, Mr Modi expressed happiness over Microsoft’s ambitious expansion and investment plans in the country. He added that during the meeting they both discussed various aspects of tech, innovation, and Artificial Intelligence.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi said: “It was indeed a delight to meet you, @satyanadella! Glad to know about Microsoft’s ambitious expansion and investment plans in India. It was also wonderful discussing various aspects of tech, innovation and AI in our meeting”.

“Excited to build on our commitment to making India AI-first and work together on our continued expansion in the country to ensure every Indian benefits from this AI platform shift,” said the Microsoft CEO.

Microsoft is strengthening India’s rapidly growing developer community, enabling them to create products and services not only for the domestic market but also for global audiences. The company’s AI-powered platform, GitHub, plays a central role in fostering these innovations.

According to Nadella, India, currently home to the second-largest developer community on GitHub after the United States, is poised to surpass the US by 2027. The country also ranks second globally in creating generative AI projects on the platform.

Nadella noted last year that artificial intelligence could contribute 10% to India’s $5 trillion economy target by 2025. To facilitate this, Microsoft is set to provide AI-related skilling opportunities to 2 million individuals in India by 2025.

India’s focus on AI development received a major boost with the launch of the IndiaAI Mission last year. The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of PM Modi, approved an allocation of over ₹10,300 crore to strengthen the country’s AI ecosystem.

