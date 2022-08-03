Mexico: Prosecutors launch investigation into former President Enrique Pena Nieto

WEB DESK

In Mexico, the prosecutors launched an investigation into former President Enrique Pena Nieto for several alleged crimes, including money laundering. It came weeks after the country’s anti-money laundering agency accused him of handling millions of dollars in possibly illegal funds.

In a press statement, the Attorney General’s Office said that Mr. Nieto was under investigation for potential election-related crimes tied to a Spanish construction company, including money laundering, illicit enrichment and illegal international transfers.

In July, Mexico’s Anti-Money Laundering Unit said, Pena Nieto had received around 1.25 million dollar from a relative in Mexico, calling the FGR to investigate the cash transfers with unknown origins.

Mexico’s former leader, who was in office from 2012-2018, now lives in Madrid. He has denied any wrongdoing.