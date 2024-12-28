Mexico: 8 killed and 27 injured in passenger bus and truck collision

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least eight people were killed and 27 others injured after a passenger bus collided with a semi-trailer truck in eastern Mexico. The collision occurred yesterday on the Perote-Xalapa highway in the eastern state of Veracruz, killing 8 people including four women and one minor. The regional prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

In another instance on Thursday, at least six people were killed in a road accident in the western Mexican state of Michoacan. The World Health Organization this year ranked Mexico as the seventh country with the most traffic accidents in the world and the third in deaths resulting from these incidents in Latin America.