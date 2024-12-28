19 Pakistani soldiers, 3 Afghan civilians killed in clashes between Afghan-Pak border forces

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 19 Pakistani soldiers and three Afghan civilians were killed today after heavy clashes erupted between Afghan and Pakistani border forces at border crossing points. The fierce clashes are ongoing in eastern Afghanistan’s Khost and Paktika provinces bordering Pakistan. Afghan border forces have set on fire several Pakistani military posts in the Ali Shir district of Khost province. Three Afghan civilians lost their lives due to mortar shells fired by Pakistani soldiers in the Dand-e-Patan district.

The clashes took place following airstrikes carried out by Pakistani troops in Paktika province on Tuesday night that killed 51 people, including women and children. The relationship between the Afghan Taliban and Pakistan’s government has been further strained after Islamabad accused the Kabul regime of cross-border terrorism.