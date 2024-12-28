The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

19 Pakistani soldiers, 3 Afghan civilians killed in clashes between Afghan-Pak border forces

Dec 28, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 19 Pakistani soldiers and three Afghan civilians were killed today after heavy clashes erupted between Afghan and Pakistani border forces at border crossing points. The fierce clashes are ongoing in eastern Afghanistan’s Khost and Paktika provinces bordering Pakistan. Afghan border forces have set on fire several Pakistani military posts in the Ali Shir district of Khost province. Three Afghan civilians lost their lives due to mortar shells fired by Pakistani soldiers in the Dand-e-Patan district.

The clashes took place following airstrikes carried out by Pakistani troops in Paktika province on Tuesday night that killed 51 people, including women and children. The relationship between the Afghan Taliban and Pakistan’s government has been further strained after Islamabad accused the Kabul regime of cross-border terrorism.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal’s PM Oli administers oath to 3 university Vice Chancellors

Dec 28, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Mexico: 8 killed and 27 injured in passenger bus and truck collision

Dec 28, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

AI literacy is ‘crucial’ for individuals and more regulation is needed

Dec 28, 2024

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Uttarakhand witnesses heavy snowfall in areas at higher altitudes

28 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Maharashtra: Naxalite with bounty of ₹7 lakh surrenders to police in Gondia

28 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Heavy Snowfall disrupts road connectivity in Kargil; NH-01 & NH-301 Remain Closed

28 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
CINEMA / TV REGIONAL AWAAZ

21st Third Eye Asian Film Festival to be held in Mumbai & Thane from Jan 10-16

28 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment