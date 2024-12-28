Nepal’s PM Oli administers oath to 3 university Vice Chancellors

AMN/ WEB DESK

The newly-appointed Vice Chancellors of three universities have taken the oath of office and secrecy before Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today. Prime Minister Oli, in his capacity as the University Chancellor, administered the oath of office and secrecy to Vice Chancellor of Nepal Sanskrit University, Prof Dr Dhaneshwar Nepal, to Vice Chancellor of Pokhara University, Prof Dr Bed Raj KC and to Vice Chancellor of Agriculture and Forestry University, Prof Dr Sharada Thapaliya at a ceremony organized at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers in Singha Durbar. On the occasion, PM Oli wished for a successful term for the Vice Chancellors.