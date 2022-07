AMN

The Meteorological Department has issued an yellow alert for rain at Dehradun, Bageshwar and Nainital districts of Uttarakhand from Friday till July 10. On the other hand, there is a possibility of heavy rain at isolated places in Pauri and Nainital districts on Saturday. Today it has rained at isolated places in Dehradun. Due to the rains at isolated places in Dehradun, people got relief from the sticky heat and humidity.