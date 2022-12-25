Met department predicts very heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds in Sri Lanka

WEB DESK

The depression over the Bay of Bengal has crossed the east coast of Sri Lanka and moved across the country. The meteorological department said thundershowers will occur over most parts of the country. Very heavy rainfall of up to 150 mm and strong gusty winds of about 40 to 50 kmph have been predicted for major parts of the island. Naval and fishing communities have been advised not to venture into the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast. Sea areas are likely to remain round with wind speed going up to 55-65 kmph.

Meanwhile, train services from Kandy have been suspended as the Kandy railway station is flooded due to heavy rains.