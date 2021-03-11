Merrick Garland to be US Attorney General

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Senate yesterday confirmed Judge Merrick Garland as attorney general .Garland’s nomination sailed through the Senate 70-30, garnering bipartisan support. The Senate Judiciary Committee last week advanced his nomination with a vote of 15 to 7, with four Republicans joining every Democrat in supporting Garland.

Garland, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, will take the Justice Department as federal prosecutors across the country pursue hundreds of cases against those involved in the Capitol riots on January 6.