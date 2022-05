AMN

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) today declared the results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination for Science, Commerce and Vocational Streams.

A total of 2,981 candidates appeared for Science Stream HSSLC examination, where a total of 2135 cleared the exams, with a 71.62 pass percentage. As for Commerce stream a total of 2047 candidates appeared the exams and 1712 candidates cleared the examination, with an 83.63 pass percentage.