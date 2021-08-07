Meghalaya, Assam CMs hold talks on inter-state boundary row in Guwahati

AMN / GUWAHATI

Meghalaya and Assam Government held its second Chief Minster’s Level talks today on the vexed inter-state boundary row in Guwahati. The meeting is a follow up of the first talks held on July 23, in Shillong.

At the meeting, a detailed presentation was given by the Government of Assam on six areas of differences out of 12. Both the Governments have agreed to take up the matter in phase-wise matter.

Both the States have also decided to form six Regional Committees which will be headed by the Cabinet Ministers. Both the Governments have decided to focus on historical facts, ethnicity, administrative convenience, willingness and sentiments and contiguity. Based on these five terms they will try to find a way forward.

The Regional Committees will submit their report and findings after making joint visits to the different areas within the next 30 days, informed CM Conrad. He added that both the Chief Minister will visit some of the areas to give a positive message to the people and to show their keenness and willingness to move forward to finding a solution to this important long-pending difference and dispute that the two States have.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that it would be good to start with six locations. He further added that the Regional Committee will include bureaucrats and maybe local representatives. We have decided that from both sides committee will constitute five members. It is up to the government of Meghalaya to notify the five names and from Assam’s side we will notify the 5 names, added CM Himanta. Both the CMs are yet to decide the venue of next meeting.