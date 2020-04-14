Media and Muslims: Will not gag press, implead PCI as party to case, SC tells Jamiat

AMN / New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to pass any interim order on the plea of a Muslim body seeking to restrain a section of media from allegedly spreading bigotry and communal hatred by linking the spread of coronavirus with the recent Tablighi Jamaat Markaz incident, saying it would “not gag the press”.

The SC also asked Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, which has alleged that a section of media is spreading communal hatred over last month”s Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, to implead Press Council of India (PCI) as a party to the case.

A 3-judge bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, which heard the matter through video-conference, said it would not pass any interim order in the matter at this stage and posted the plea for hearing after two weeks.”We will not gag press,”bench, also comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and MM Shantanagoudar, told the counsel appearing for the petitioner. The bench was hearing a plea filed by Jamiat which has sought directions to the Centre to stop dissemination of “fake news” and take strict action against those responsible for it.The plea has alleged that unfortunate incident of Tablighi Jamaat was being used to “demonise” and blame entire Muslim community. During the hearing on Monday, counsel appearing for the petitioner claimed that media reporting and Govt reports are constantly talking about Tablighi spreading coronavirus in the country. When the petitioner”s counsel claimed that people were being attacked because of media reports, the bench observed, “We want to make solid long term measures about the news items. Once we take cognizance people will understand.”The plea has sought directions to Centre to stop dissemination of fake news and take strict action against the section of the media spreading bigotry and communal hatred in relation to Nizamuddin Markaz issue.