इंडियन आवाज़     04 Aug 2023
MEA is in touch with Indian embassy in Niamey following military coup in Niger

AMN

The government has said that it is closely monitoring the developments in Niger and around 250 Indians residing there are safe. Briefing media in New Delhi yesterday, Spokesperson in Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said, MEA is in touch with the Indian embassy in Niamey and the embassy has informed that they are in close contact with the Indian community there. He said, around 10 to 15 Indians, who were in Niger temporarily have left the country on board evacuation flights operated by France.

In a tweet, French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said, following the military coup in Niger, France has evacuated 992 people from the country through several rotation flights over the past two days. He said, in addition to 560 French citizens, the flights evacuated nationals from many other countries, including Indian citizens. Niger has witnessed wide-spread protests following last week’s coup.

