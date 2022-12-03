FreeCurrencyRates.com

MCD Polls: Kejriwal following Lalu’s ‘loot’ model in Delhi says Anurag Thakur

By Vinit Wahi

Ahead of MCD polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today came down heavily on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi and alleged that Lalu Prasad Yadav’s “loot” model is being followed by CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing a press conference Union Minister Anurag Thakur said “Earlier, we saw ‘Chaara Ghotala’, now, there is a government, whose name is involved in not one but several corruptions. Arvind Kejriwal has presented a new model of corruption. Lalu Prasad Yadav’s ‘loot’ model is being followed by Kejriwal in Delhi.”

He further jibed that he would need a truck if he had to bring all the documents of corruption.

“The AAP government is involved in liquor, education, DTC bus scams. Now, they have even deprived labourers of their rights. If I have to bring all the documents of his corruption, I would need a truck I want to ask Arvind Kejriwal if he is even able to sleep properly at night,” he further said.

The BJP leader alleged that the Delhi government has “misallocated” funds into “fake” accounts that were meant for the labourers.

“If we look at the documents, it is very clear that they have allocated fake jobs to fake people with fake mobile numbers, some of them being traced in even Haryana and Andhra Pradesh. So, the money that was to be given to the labours, was given to Arvind Kejriwal and his ‘friends’. They have robbed the labourers of their rights,” he said.

Anurag Thakur exuded confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning the upcoming MCD elections and said the party will secure more seats than in the last polls.

Mr. Anurag Thakur said that the Kejriwal government is such a government which has done scam in not just any one work but in all its works. DTC Bus Scam, School Scam, Liquor Scam, Hawala Scam, Advertisement Scam and the most shameful of all now Labour Assistance Fund Scam has come to the fore

Mr. Anurag Thakur said that leaving aside government works, Kejriwal has even made the distribution of election tickets a scam. Be it the Municipal Corporation elections of Delhi or the assembly elections before that, the assembly elections of Punjab, Gujarat, Himachal, they have not distributed but sold tickets for every election, many video proofs have also come to the fore.

State spokesperson Mr. Harish Khurana and co-head of state media relations department Mr. Vikram Mittal were also present in the press conference.

The high-stakes polls to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi are due on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7.

