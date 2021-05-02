Massive Victory For Trinamool in West Bengal; DMK Wins; Left In Kerala; BJP In Assam

Ruling parties expected to retain power in Assam, Kerala & West Bengal; opposition expected to form govt in Tamil Nadu & Puducherry

WEB DESK

According to results of assembly elections held in four states and one Union territory, the ruling parties are expected to retain power in Assam, West Bengal and Kerala. Opposition parties are likely to form government in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

As per the latest trends available according to Election Commission, in Assam, trends are available for 120 of the 126 seats. The ruling BJP led NDA is ahead on 71 seats, while Congress led opposition is leading in 40 seats while independents and others are leading in nine seats.

Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal is leading in Majuli. Asom Gana Parishad President Atul Bora is leading from Bokakhat seat. Senior BJP leader and NEDA Convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma, senior ministers Chandra Mohan Patowary, Ranjit Dutta and Parimal Suklabaidya are also leading. State Congress President Ripun Bora is trailing at Gohpur seat while state BJP President Ranjeet Kumar Dass is leading at Patacharkuchi assembly.

In West Bengal, trends are available for 284 of 292 seats. The ruling Trinamool Congress is leading in 201 seats, BJP is leading in 78 seats.

In Tamil Nadu, trends are available for 232 of the 234 seats. The DMK led UPA is ahead in 140 seats. DMK is leading in 121 seats, Congress is leading in 12 seats, CPI and CPM are leading in two each. VCK is leading in three.

AIADMK led NDA is leading in 91 seats. AIADMK is leading in 80 seats while BJP is leading in four seats. PMK is leading in seven seats.

Incumbent Chief Minister Edapadi Palanisamy, Deputy Chief Minister O Paneer Selvam, DMK leader and opposition leader M K Stalin are leading in their respective constituencies.

In Kerala, as counting to the 140-seat Kerala assembly crosses three and a half hours trends the results are in favour of the ruling front communist led coalition LDF. LDF leads in almost 90 plus constituencies , followed by the congress led UDF in 45 plus seats and NDA in 3 seats.

In the Union territory of Puducherry NDA led by NR Congress is ahead in eight seats in the 12 seats for which the trends are available. The counting of votes, of 23 constituencies out of 30 seats in Puducherry region is held in 3 centres here.

So far the NDA Alliance is leading in 8 constituencies , in which NR Congress is forwarding in 5, BJP in 3 seats. And in SDA Alliance , Congress is leading in 2 constituencies and DMK is leading in one constituency. In Yanam, Independent candidate is leading.The NR Congress leader and Chief Minister candidate Rengasamy contested in 2constituencies. He is trailing in Yanam constituency and the Thattanchavady votes will be taken for counting soon.

Covid protocols are strictly followed here. Face masks, sanitizers hand gloves and PPE KITs provided to the staffs. All the 3 centres were sanitized.

Counting of votes for assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry began this morning at 8 AM. The counting began with postal ballots before the first round of counting began for the EVMs.

Assembly elections in four states and union territory were held from March 27 to April 29.

In view of second wave of pandemic and to ensure a complete COVID safe arrangements during counting, the Election Commission has rolled out strict COVID protocols for the counting day.

As per the safety measures, no candidates or poll agents is being allowed inside the counting hall without undergoing RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen Test. However, those who have been administered both the doses of COVID vaccination have been allowed. The Commission has also prohibited public gathering outside the counting venues during the process of counting.

The Election Commission has already banned all victory processions on or after the day of counting. Not more than two people will be allowed to accompany the winning candidates to receive the certificate of election from the concerned Returning Officer.