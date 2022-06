File photo

AMN

A massive fire broke out in Delhi’s Karol Bagh in the early hours this morning. Officials of Delhi Fire Service said a total of 35 fire tenders were rushed to the site. Around 200 firemen were pressed into service and hours after the fire broke out, it was brought under control. Fire officials said at least 15-16 shops were affected due to the blaze. Five members of family, who were trapped due to the fire, were rescued.