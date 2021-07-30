Inflation in Germany exceed 3% for first time since 2008
Parliament adjourned for the day due to ruckus over Pegasus snooping, farm laws and other issues
Mary Kom bows out of Tokyo Olympics; support pours in on social media for boxing legend
Centre announces 27 % reservation for OBCs, 10 % for EWS in medical and dental courses
India closely monitoring developments in Afghanistan,
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Jul 2021 03:12:57      انڈین آواز

Mary Kom bows out of Tokyo Olympics; support pours in for boxing legend

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN

In boxing 49 kg women’s category, Mary Kom has lost to Columbia’s Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria in the round sixteen bout 3-2. Mary Kom lost in a split decision against the 2016 Rio bronze medallist.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said that boxer Mary Kom is a legend. Tagging her in a tweet, the Minister said that she has shown what it takes to be the best in the world, not once, but throughout her inspirational career. He said her knockout punches are etched in the memory of every Indian.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a tweet that Mary Kom lost in Tokyo Olympics by just one point but she is always a champion for him. He said she has achieved what no other female boxer in the world has ever achieved. He said India is proud of her.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Women Hockey: It is do or die for India against Ireland

Harpal Singh Bedi India is left with no choice or alternative, they have to win against Ireland to stay ali ...

Mary Kom bows out of Tokyo Olympics; support pours in for boxing legend

AMN In boxing 49 kg women's category, Mary Kom has lost to Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria in th ...

Olympics Shooting; Manu Bhaker in contention in the Women’s 25M Pistol

By Harpal Singh Bedi Putting behind couple of poor performance, Manu Bhaker fired superb 292 out of 300 and ...

خبرنامہ

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

نمازِ عیدالاضحی پڑھنے اور قربانی کرنے کا طریقہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی عید الاضحی کی نماز: عید الاضحی ...

وقوفِ عرفات اور عرفہ کا روزہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی حج کے ایام شروع ہوگئے ہیں۔ ام ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz