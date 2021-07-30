Mary Kom bows out of Tokyo Olympics; support pours in for boxing legend

AMN

In boxing 49 kg women’s category, Mary Kom has lost to Columbia’s Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria in the round sixteen bout 3-2. Mary Kom lost in a split decision against the 2016 Rio bronze medallist.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said that boxer Mary Kom is a legend. Tagging her in a tweet, the Minister said that she has shown what it takes to be the best in the world, not once, but throughout her inspirational career. He said her knockout punches are etched in the memory of every Indian.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a tweet that Mary Kom lost in Tokyo Olympics by just one point but she is always a champion for him. He said she has achieved what no other female boxer in the world has ever achieved. He said India is proud of her.