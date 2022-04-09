MARWARI COMMUNITY CONNECTS PEOPLE AND MAKES IDEA OF EK BHARAT SHRESHTHA BHARAT A REALITY: LOK SABHA SPEAKER

AMN / Guwahati

On the second day of his visit to Assam, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today addressed the people of Marwari community and other dignitaries in a programme organized by the Brahtar Marwari Samaj in Guwahati.

Saluting the great land of Rajasthan, Birla said that the people of Marudhara have expanded trade and employment in the State on the strength of their hard work and determination. He further said that Marwari community unites people and realizes the idea of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.Birla said that the State’s economy has prospered in Assam due to the enterprising skills of hardworking people of Rajasthan.

Speaking about the Corona pandemic, Birla said that during the period of Covid 19 and other pressing situations, the people of Rajasthan discharged their responsibility towards the nation and society with a sense of service and determination. He urged the people of the community to uphold this spirit of service and contribute to nation building.

Birla said that in every State of the country and in every country of the world, Rajasthani brothers and sisters are playing a leading role in the progress of business, commerce, industry and the economy on the strength of their hard work and enterprise. He further said that today our youth are playing a leading role in the global economy. Startups are moving ahead on the path of technology and innovation, said Birla. Mentioning that Rajasthani students studying in well known colleges and universities of the country and the world are known for their acumen. He expressed happiness that in the field of science, art, literature, society, the youth of Rajasthan are bringing laurels to themselves and to the State and to the country.

Referring to Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Birla said that as the country is moving fast on the path of progress and development, it is the duty of every citizen to work for the betterment of the nation so that the last person in the society feels empowered. He further said that the next 25 years from the 75th year of independence is Amrit Kaal for the nation in which we all have to contribute, with our full capacity, to development of the country. This will open up new chapters for India.

Calling for service to the society and the nation, Birla said that with the collective spirit, everyone should continue to mobilize themselves for the mission of building a New India.

On this occasion, members of more than 100 different organisations of Marwari Samaj honoured Birla. Minister in Assam Government Ashok Singhal and other MLAs were also present on the occasion.