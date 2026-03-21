March 20: Market Rebounds: Sensex, Nifty Recover on Easing Oil Prices and Global Cues

Last Updated on March 21, 2026 12:07 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Sensex Gains 325 Points, Nifty Above 23,100 as Investors Turn Selectively Bullish Market Outlook: Relief Rally Amid Middle East Tensions, Risks Still Loom Large

AMN / BIZ DESK

India’s equity markets staged a measured recovery on Friday, bouncing back from the previous session’s sharp selloff as easing crude oil prices and hopes of de-escalation in Middle East tensions lifted investor sentiment. Value buying at lower levels further supported the rebound, pushing benchmark indices higher, although caution continues to dominate the broader outlook.

The BSE Sensex rose 325 points to close at 74,532, while the Nifty 50 advanced over 112 points to settle above the 23,100 mark after briefly crossing 23,300 during intraday trade. Market breadth remained positive, with gainers outnumbering losers, indicating improved participation across sectors.

Sector-wise Performance:

The rally was largely broad-based, with IT stocks and PSU banks leading the gains on expectations of stable global demand and improving domestic credit growth. Metal stocks also saw buying interest amid firm commodity trends, while power and infrastructure shares gained on project announcements and policy support. However, banking remained mixed, with heavyweight HDFC Bank continuing to face pressure following governance concerns and recent leadership changes.

Midcap and Smallcap Trends:

The broader market mirrored the positive sentiment, with midcap and smallcap indices rising moderately. Investors showed selective interest in fundamentally strong stocks, reflecting cautious optimism rather than aggressive risk-taking.

Key Risk Factors:

Despite the recovery, multiple headwinds persist. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continue to remain net sellers, exerting pressure on liquidity. The Indian rupee weakened to a record low near 93 per US dollar, reflecting external vulnerabilities. Rising US bond yields and a stronger dollar index are also impacting emerging market flows.

Crude oil prices, though slightly eased during the session, remain elevated above $110 per barrel due to ongoing geopolitical tensions, posing inflationary risks for India’s import-dependent economy.

Global Market Influence:

Global cues remain mixed. While European markets showed resilience amid cautious central bank commentary, US markets closed lower overnight, reflecting uncertainty over interest rates and geopolitical developments. Asian markets largely ended weak, highlighting persistent volatility.

Commodities and Rates:

Gold prices surged over 1%, indicating a shift towards safe-haven assets. Meanwhile, India’s 10-year bond yield inched higher, signaling concerns around inflation and fiscal pressures.

Outlook:

While the day’s rebound offers short-term relief, analysts believe markets are entering a consolidation phase. Future direction will depend on crude price trends, global monetary policy signals, and developments in the Middle East. Investors are likely to remain selective, focusing on sectors with earnings visibility and strong balance sheets.