Manipur Electoral Office Reviews Preparations For Lok Sabha Elections; Gunshots Fired At Candidate’s Meeting

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Manipur, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer have been taking up various measures for the smooth, free and fair conduct of election in the forthcoming General Election to 18th Lok Sabha 2024. The Chief Electoral Officer Manipur Pradeep Kumar Jha today convened a meeting with all the District Election Officers (DEOs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to review the preparedness for the ensuing General Elections. In the meeting, issues like setting up of Special Polling Stations for Internally Displaced Persons and arrangement for their voting for the General Election was discussed. During the meeting DEOs and SPs highlighted the issues of their requirements for the smooth conduct of the election exercise and shared their views and opinions regarding the preparedness of the ensuing election in their concerned districts.

Meanwhile, armed miscreants fired rounds of bullet at the meeting venue of INC candidate for Outer Lok Sabha seat of Manipur today. The meeting was taking place in Ukhrul district for intending candidate Alfred Kanngam Arthur while unknown gunmen fired around the meeting hall. 

