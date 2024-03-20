FreeCurrencyRates.com

NIA arrests 11 accused in West Bengal Communal Violence Case

AMN / WEB DESK

The National Investigation Agency has arrested 11 more accused in the conspiracy relating to the communal violence took place during Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal in March 2023.

According to the NIA, the 11 accused have been identified as Shamim Ahmed, Balwant Singh, Mehmud Alam, Mehfooz  Alam, Shamshad Alam, Mohammad Ali, Salim Jawed, Sarfaraz Alam, Firoj Khan, Md. Sameer Ansari and Shamshad Hussain. All of them are residents of Shibpur, Howrah in West Bengal.

The case was initially registered by the State Police against 36 accused in the wake of the communal violence triggered by the attack at Shibpur in Howrah. The High Court of Calcutta ordered the transfer of all the cases related to the spate of communal violence that took place during the Ram Navmi celebrations to NIA in April last year. 

