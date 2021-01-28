Mamata Banerjee visits Sourav Ganguly at Apollo hospital ﻿

German Chancellor invites US President Joe Biden
WEB DESK

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the Apollo hospital where BCCI president and former Team India skipper Sourav Ganguly is admitted following a complaint of chest pain.

Ganguly was hospitalised for the second time this month after complaining of “chest discomfort”. It is understood that Ganguly complained of restlessness on Tuesday evening and was admitted to the Apollo Gleneagles hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday.

There have been minor changes in Sourav Ganguly’s Electrocardiogram (ECG) report, according to the hospital. The 48-year-old former cricketer is being monitored closely by the doctors at the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata. The doctors who are taking care of Ganguly’s health have confirmed that his situation is not alarming.

