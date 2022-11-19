Malaysia: Voters cast ballots in national election; Analysts say outcome is hard to predict

WEB DESK

Voters are casting ballots in Malaysia today in a tightly contested national election. Analysts said the outcome is hard to predict and could lead to new alliances if there is a hung Parliament. Long lines had already formed in the capital Kuala Lumpur and other cities as voters rushed to cast ballots ahead of afternoon thunderstorms predicted in parts of the country.

More than 21 million Malaysians, including 5 million new ones, are eligible to cast ballots to fill 222 seats in the federal Parliament and choose representatives in three state legislatures. The Election Commission has extended voting time from 9 to 10 hours, with results expected to be out late in the day. The main battle is between the United Malays National Organization-led alliance and Anwar Ibrahim’Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan, or Alliance of Hope.

The Perikatan Nasional, or National Alliance, which is a Malay-based bloc led by former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, is seen as a dark horse. 75-year-old Anwar has put up a strong fight as he crisscrossed the country. Malaysia has seen three Prime Ministers since 2018 polls.