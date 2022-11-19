FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Nov 2022 10:19:06      انڈین آواز

Malaysia: Voters cast ballots in national election; Analysts say outcome is hard to predict

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Voters are casting ballots in Malaysia today in a tightly contested national election. Analysts said the outcome is hard to predict and could lead to new alliances if there is a hung Parliament. Long lines had already formed in the capital Kuala Lumpur and other cities as voters rushed to cast ballots ahead of afternoon thunderstorms predicted in parts of the country.

More than 21 million Malaysians, including 5 million new ones, are eligible to cast ballots to fill 222 seats in the federal Parliament and choose representatives in three state legislatures. The Election Commission has extended voting time from 9 to 10 hours, with results expected to be out late in the day. The main battle is between the United Malays National Organization-led alliance and Anwar Ibrahim’Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan, or Alliance of Hope.

The Perikatan Nasional, or National Alliance, which is a Malay-based bloc led by former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, is seen as a dark horse. 75-year-old Anwar has put up a strong fight as he crisscrossed the country. Malaysia has seen three Prime Ministers since 2018 polls.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بزنس ڈائری

ہندوستانی روپے میں بین الاقوامی تجارتی لین دین حکومت ہند ن ...

خوراک کے ضیاع کو روکنے کے لیے آپ کیا کریں؟

جاوید اختر اقو ام متحدہ کے خوراک اور زراعت سے متعلق ادارے (ا ...

جوار ,باجرے کی برآمدات کو فروغ دینے کے لیے ایکشن پلان

چاول اور گندم جیسے زیادہ کھائے جانے والے اناج کے مقابلے جوار ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

US: Ex-Congwoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

AMN / WEB DESK Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid con ...

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches first ever private Rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's first ever private Vikram Suborbital rocket was launched at 11 30 today from the Sat ...

DRDO conducts maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor

AMN / Odisha coast Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO conducted a successful maiden flig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart