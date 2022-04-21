“Maintain Status-Quo”: SC halts Delhi demolition drive in Jahangirpuri

agencies

Supreme Court Wednesday stayed the Jahangirpuri demolition and ordered that a status quo be maintained and said it will hear the matter tomorrow by an appropriate bench of it.

“List the matter before an appropriate bench tomorrow,” a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana said.

The plea was mentioned by Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind and many other petitioners, before the Supreme Court bench, led by the CJI Ramana, against employing bulldozers to raze down houses of persons suspected to be involved in criminal incidents such as Jahangirpuri clash.

“Upon being mentioned by Dushyant Dave, Senior counsel appearing for the petitioner, we direct the Registry to list the matter tomorrow i.e. on 21.04.2022, before an appropriate Bench. Status quo, as exists today, shall be maintained, until further orders,” the Supreme Court bench said, today in its order, a copy has accessed by statesman.

Senior lawyer, Dushyant Dave, for one of the petitioners, mentioned before the Supreme Court that unconstitutional, unauthorised demolition is taking place in jahangirpuri where riots took place. No notice was served to them, so that reply could be served in 10 days.

The CJI said, “We direct status quo. We will list it before an appropriate bench tomorrow.”

The bench of the Supreme Court, also comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Krishna Murari, (besides headed by the CJI Ramana) was informed by the lawyers of various parties that the demolition has begun in Jahangirpuri area at 9 am today.

The CJI, after hearing this, said that that is why we said, we direct th4 concerned authroties to maintain a status quo in the matter and will list it before appropriate bench tomorrow.

Senior advocate, Dushyant Dave again mentioned the Jahangirpuri matter before the CJI, after the SC stayed the demolition and ordered to maintain a status quo in the case and he stated that despite the Apex Court’s order, the concerned authorities have not stopped demolition in Jahangirpuri area.

“Please ask the Secretary General, of the Supreme Court to communicate the order to NDMC Mayor and commissioner, Police commissioner,” Dave argued before the Supreme Court.

The CJI Ramana, said, are they all party to the proceedings.

Dave replied, once it’s widely reported in the media, this is not appropriate. We are living in a democratic society. They have not stopped. It is very sad.

The CJI directed the registry to communicate the order to the appropriate authorities, to ensure that its order are implemented immediately.

Dave also said that I am feeling sad that despite the world knowing, your lordships have passed the order, they are not stopping. This sends a wrong message.

The CJI asked the registry to communicate the stay order to North MCD Mayor, Commissioner and Police commissioner in the case.

The Court staff took down the contact numbers of the officers from Senior advocate Dave to apprise about the court orders to the concerned authorities to ensure stopping of demolition.