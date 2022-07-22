FreeCurrencyRates.com

Maharashtra reports 2,515 new COVID cases, death toll rise to 1,48,051

Maharashtra reported 2,515 new Covid cases today, taking the total number of cases to 80,29,910. According to the state’s public health department, 2,449 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 78,67,280. With six more patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll has risen to 1,48,051. The number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 14,579. With 299 new cases, Mumbai’s tally of total Covid cases has reached 11,21,486. Mumbai reported 364 recoveries and one death during the day. The city’s active patient count stands at 1,871.

