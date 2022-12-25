FreeCurrencyRates.com

Maharashtra registers 38 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

AMN

38 new Covid-19 cases including 10 in Mumbai were registered yesterday. With this, the state has till now reported 8,136,497 cases with 136 active cases at present. One person in Solapur died due to the infection taking the total toll to 148,415. Due to the recent outbreak of BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron, the state has become vigilant to control the spread of infection. Mumbai civic body has asked people to maintain physical distance from each other, wash hands frequently with soap and water, and stay home when feeling sick. BMC said that elderly citizens and people suffering from diabetes and hypertension should take proper precautions while all citizens should take vaccinations and precautionary doses. BMC assured that all the 24 ward war rooms are functional 24×7 and that the citizens can contact their respective wards in case of any difficulty. The civic body also asked people not to panic, saying that there is enough oxygen available in the form of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO), Dura Cylinders and PSA tanks to manage any crisis.

