Maharashtra Police arrest 4 Naxals from Gadchiroli district

AMN

In a special operation, Maharashtra Police on Thursday arrested four Naxals from Gadchiroli district. The State Government had announced a bounty of 18 lakh rupees for nabbing these Naxals. A release issued by Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal stated that based on intelligence input, an anti-naxal operation was launched by the Special Operation Squad (C-60), Gadchiroli in the forest of Nelgunda within the limits of Armed Out-Post (AOP), Dhodraj in Bhamragad taluka.

The arrested include two Area Committee Members (ACMs) and two active Naxal members. They have been identified as Bapu alias Ramaji Doghe Wadde, Maroti alias Anturam alias Manik Sadhu Gawade, Suman alias Janni Komati Kudyami and Ajit alias Bharat Mainu Hichami.