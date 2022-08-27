FreeCurrencyRates.com

Maharashtra: Historical Marabat procession begins in Nagpur

In Maharashtra, the historical Marabat procession has begun in Nagpur this morning. The yellow and black marabat effigies are roamed from squares of Central Nagpur which takes the form of Procession.

This procession has a tradition of 142 years in which sloganing of Ida Pida Gheun Ja Re Marbat by lakhs of people, gathered to watch procession makes the festival electrifying.

This festival also marks importance of Tanha Pola -a custom where farmers worship bulls for tireless work in the fields.

As a symbolic voice of the masses against the tyrannic British rule, Tarhane Teli community in Nagpur is celebrating the Marbat festival since 1885 and drawing attention to the evil customs and socio-political issues of the society through different effigies.

These effigies are burnt after the procession to mark the victory of good over bad.

