Maharashtra govt is committed to development of tribal community, says CM Eknath Shinde

AMN

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said that the government is committed to the development of the tribal community in the state. Speaking at the inauguration of new administrative building of Nandurbar Nagar Parishad, Chief Minister Mr. Shinde said, the state government has allocated 11,199 crore rupees in 2022-2023 for the upliftment of tribals. He added, his government is determined to plan time-bound programs for the development of the tribal community and bring them into the mainstream.

Mr. Shinde said, his government is striving for the all-round development of tribals, farmers, laborers, workers, and deprived-exploited people. He said that more than 400 government decisions have been taken in the last four months for the overall development of all societies. Besides, the CM said that the government is trying to bring big industries to provide employment to the youth of the state.