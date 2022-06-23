Maharashtra CM offers to resign as more Shiv Sena MLAs join rebel leader Eknath Shinde’s camp

AMN

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has offered to resign as more Shiv Sena MLAs have joined rebel leader Eknath Shinde’s camp. Four more MLAs – 2 from Shiv Sena and 2 independent have reportedly joined the Shinde’s camp in Guwahati.

Earlier yesterday, 40 Shiv Sena legislators as claimed by Mr. Shinde reached Guwahati from Surat.

Mr. Thackeray has offered to make way for another Shiv Sena leader to become the Chief Minister. However, it appered to have made little impact on the rebels. Mr. Thackeray also vacated the official residence of Chief Minister – Varsha and returned to Matoshree, his family residence.