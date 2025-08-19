Maharashtra: Cloudburst in Nanded claims 8 lives, Hasnaal village almost submerged

AMN/ WEB DESK

Relentless rainfall continues to disrupt life across Maharashtra’s Konkan region. A cloudburst in Nanded district claimed eight lives, with Hasnaal village still 80 percent submerged. The Army, working closely with the State Disaster Response Force, is actively conducting rescue operations, relocating residents, setting up medical camps, and distributing food. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said torrential rains damaged crops on 12-14 lakh acres. He added that NDRF and SDRF teams are on alert and compensation will be issued swiftly. In Mumbai, 300 mm of rainfall caused severe waterlogging, leading to evacuations in Kurla. Mr. Fadnavis said the state administration continues to monitor the situation closely. Rivers like Lendi, Koyna, and Krishna have overflowed, prompting mass evacuations in Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Dharashiv, and Buldana. In Mumbai, schools, colleges, and government offices were shut, while local train services were hit, with parts of Central and Harbour lines submerged. Long-distance trains were cancelled or delayed. Thane and Palghar also reported severe waterlogging and river overflows. Authorities have issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Ratnagiri, and others for tomorrow, while Raigad and Pune remain under a red alert. Relief and evacuation efforts continue.