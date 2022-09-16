FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Sep 2022 08:56:45      انڈین آواز

Maharashtra: BJP to observe ‘Seva Fortnight’ to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said that all preparations are in place to observe the ‘Seva Fortnight’ from tomorrow, marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. In a statement, Mr. Bawankule said various awareness campaigns regarding the Centre’s initiatives and schemes, cleanliness campaigns, blood donation, and health camps will be organized in the ensuing fortnight besides arranging for discussions and seminars. All BJP workers along with ministers, MLAs, and MPs will participate in the events.

The state BJP will further distribute prosthetics to disabled persons, help TB patients in getting required medical care and encourage citizens to get booster doses against COVID-19. Considering the importance of environmental preservation, tree plantation drives and cleaning of water bodies across the state have also been planned.

Mr. Bawankule further informed that beneficiaries of various government schemes will be identified and their stories and messages for the Prime Minister will be published on social media. A unique initiative that would be tried this year is that BJP workers from each state will try to live their lives as per the locals of another state in terms of their dressing, food habits, and customs. They would encourage people to buy and use local products too.

Meanwhile, Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar has informed that the party has arranged for 415 free health camps across Mumbai on Saturday. The city unit also plans to distribute spectacles, and foodgrains to the needy and arrange an exhibition on the life of Mr. Modi.

