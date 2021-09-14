India willing to stand by Afghan people, just as in past: Jaishankar
UN to raise more than 600 million dollars in aid for Afghanistan
Tamil Nadu assembly passes Bill for medical admissions without NEET
Global crude oil prices on rise amid concerns over shut output in US
15 Sep 2021 05:18:29

Maharashtra: 11 people feared dead after boat capsizes in Wardha river

AMN

At least 11 people are feared to be drowned in the Wardha river at Shri Kshetra Zhunj in Maharashtra, a tourist spot in Warud taluka of Amravati district.The Amravati District Magistrate Pavneet Kaur has informed that the incident took place this morning and 3 dead bodies have been recovered so far.

As per the preliminary information, Eleven members of a family who were going to attend a religious ritual at the adjoining village were on the boat. However, the boat capsized due to imbalance and all 11 people are feared to have drowned.The bodies of the three persons were recovered. It includes a woman, sailor and a minor girl. The rescue operation for the other Eight (8) persons is underway with the help of locals and the district disaster management team.

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

