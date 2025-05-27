Maha Rains: Maharashtra experiences heavy rainfall, normal life affected

Several regions across Maharashtra, including Konkan, Vidarbha, Central Maharashtra, and Marathwada, continue to experience heavy rainfall, significantly impacting daily life. Mumbai has been witnessing dense cloud cover and intermittent showers since morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rain in the city and its suburbs today, with the possibility of thunderstorms or lightning accompanied by gusty winds at isolated locations.

The IMD has issued a red alert for five districts in the state-Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-indicating a high likelihood of intense rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms today. Several other districts are under an orange alert, suggesting a significant probability of moderate rainfall with associated thunderstorms.

Heavy rainfall has severely affected many areas in the state. In Mumbai, a 26-year-old man lost his life, and two others were injured yesterday in Vikhroli after a tree fell on them. In Latur district, two individuals died, and six others sustained grievous injuries after being struck by lightning yesterday evening. In Ratnagiri, one person was killed by lightning in Lanja, while three others were injured due to a wall collapse. Three individuals were injured in Guhagar after a tree fell on them.

Districts including Ratnagiri, Dharashiv, Ahilyanagar, Parbhani, Jalna, Beed, Sangli and Nashik are also experiencing incessant rainfall following the onset of the monsoon in the state.