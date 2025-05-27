Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Maha Rains: Maharashtra experiences heavy rainfall, normal life affected

May 27, 2025

Several regions across Maharashtra, including Konkan, Vidarbha, Central Maharashtra, and Marathwada, continue to experience heavy rainfall, significantly impacting daily life. Mumbai has been witnessing dense cloud cover and intermittent showers since morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rain in the city and its suburbs today, with the possibility of thunderstorms or lightning accompanied by gusty winds at isolated locations.

        The IMD has issued a red alert for five districts in the state-Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-indicating a high likelihood of intense rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms today. Several other districts are under an orange alert, suggesting a significant probability of moderate rainfall with associated thunderstorms.

        Heavy rainfall has severely affected many areas in the state. In Mumbai, a 26-year-old man lost his life, and two others were injured yesterday in Vikhroli after a tree fell on them. In Latur district, two individuals died, and six others sustained grievous injuries after being struck by lightning yesterday evening. In Ratnagiri, one person was killed by lightning in Lanja, while three others were injured due to a wall collapse. Three individuals were injured in Guhagar after a tree fell on them.

        Districts including Ratnagiri, Dharashiv, Ahilyanagar, Parbhani, Jalna, Beed, Sangli and Nashik are also experiencing incessant rainfall following the onset of the monsoon in the state.

Related Post

NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi: CM distributes job letters to kin of 1984 Sikh riots’ victims

May 27, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD cautions of more rain for Mumbai, Maharashtra; asks citizens to be alert

May 26, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Govt wants to empower NE through technology & digital inclusion, says MeitY Secretary

May 26, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

कोविड को लेकर दिल्‍ली में किसी भी तरह की चिंताजनक स्थिति नहीं- मुख्‍यमंत्री रेखा गुप्‍ता

27 May 2025 11:52 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India records $81.04 billion FDI inflow in FY 2024–25, services sector leads with 40% growth

27 May 2025 11:50 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Australia: Vast dust storm covers Sydney, sparking health alerts

27 May 2025 11:39 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian parliamentary delegation concludes Qatar Visit, reaffirms stance on terrorism

27 May 2025 11:35 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!