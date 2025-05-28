J&K: Lightning kills over 100 sheep & goats in Rajouri

In Jammu and Kashmir, over 100 sheep and goats belonging to nomadic families were killed after being struck by lightning in the Rajouri district yesterday. The incident took place in the upper reaches of the Budhal sub-division, where lightning, along with heavy thunder and hailstorm, hit a shepherd’s camp.

The nomadic families from Targain village had moved to the area near Marg Top with their livestock as part of their traditional seasonal migration in search of greener pastures. A team from the Budhal Sheep and Husbandry Department visited the spot and prepared a report on the losses.