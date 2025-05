AMN/ WEB DESK

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Union Minister, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa has passed away today following age-related health issues. He was 89. He was Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur from the Shiromani Akali Dal. Mr. Dhindsa was the Union Minister of Sports, Chemicals and Fertilisers in Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Leaders from across the political parties have condoled his demise.