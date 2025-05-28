Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Gram Panchayat elections announced in Gujarat

May 28, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Gujarat State Election Commission has announced the Gram Panchayat elections in 8,326 villages across the state. State Election Commissioner Dr. S Murali Krishna announced this in a press conference in Gandhinagar today. The voting will be held through ballot papers. The official notification will be released on June 2, 2025. The last date to file nominations is June 9. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on June 10. Candidates can withdraw their names by June 11. Voting will take place on June 22 from 7 am to 6 pm, and the votes will be counted on June 25.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K CM announces memorial for 26 victims of Pahalgam terror attack

May 28, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bombay HC orders release of Yemeni national detained for overstay

May 28, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bombay HC orders release of Yemeni national detained for overstay

May 28, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K CM announces memorial for 26 victims of Pahalgam terror attack

28 May 2025 11:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bombay HC orders release of Yemeni national detained for overstay

28 May 2025 11:25 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bombay HC orders release of Yemeni national detained for overstay

28 May 2025 11:23 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Relentless rainfall claims 8 lives in Maharashtra

28 May 2025 11:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!