Gram Panchayat elections announced in Gujarat

The Gujarat State Election Commission has announced the Gram Panchayat elections in 8,326 villages across the state. State Election Commissioner Dr. S Murali Krishna announced this in a press conference in Gandhinagar today. The voting will be held through ballot papers. The official notification will be released on June 2, 2025. The last date to file nominations is June 9. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on June 10. Candidates can withdraw their names by June 11. Voting will take place on June 22 from 7 am to 6 pm, and the votes will be counted on June 25.