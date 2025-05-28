Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD forecasts rainfall across the country in coming days

May 28, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal tomorrow. The Met Department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, West Bengal and Sikkim tomorrow. Similar conditions are expected over Uttarakhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha and West Madhya Pradesh.
In Northeast India, light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning over the next seven days. The IMD predicted heatwave and dust storm conditions over West Rajasthan till Friday.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K CM announces memorial for 26 victims of Pahalgam terror attack

May 28, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bombay HC orders release of Yemeni national detained for overstay

May 28, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bombay HC orders release of Yemeni national detained for overstay

May 28, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K CM announces memorial for 26 victims of Pahalgam terror attack

28 May 2025 11:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bombay HC orders release of Yemeni national detained for overstay

28 May 2025 11:25 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bombay HC orders release of Yemeni national detained for overstay

28 May 2025 11:23 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Relentless rainfall claims 8 lives in Maharashtra

28 May 2025 11:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!