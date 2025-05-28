IMD forecasts rainfall across the country in coming days

AMN/ WEB DESK

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal tomorrow. The Met Department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, West Bengal and Sikkim tomorrow. Similar conditions are expected over Uttarakhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha and West Madhya Pradesh.

In Northeast India, light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning over the next seven days. The IMD predicted heatwave and dust storm conditions over West Rajasthan till Friday.