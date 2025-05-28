Weather turns unstable in NCR, heatwave persists

AMN/ WEB DESK

The National Capital Region NCR continues to reel under strong sunlight, with temperatures soaring to uncomfortable levels today, along with a heatwave that persists throughout the day. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature was recorded at 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 27 degrees Celsius.

Although no specific weather warning has been issued for today, the IMD has indicated a significant shift in weather patterns starting tomorrow, with strong winds, thunderstorms, and rainfall expected to hit the region.

The department has issued a Yellow Alert for tomorrow, cautioning residents about gusty winds ranging between 30 – 40 km per hour, accompanied by lightning and thunderstorm activity. The alert urges people to take necessary precautions and avoid open spaces during these weather events.

The stormy conditions are expected to continue through the 30th and the 31st of May, with intermittent thunderstorms and rainfall predicted. A slight dip in temperature is also anticipated, with maximums around 36 degrees Celsius and minimums dropping to 25-26 degrees Celsius. While no formal warning has been issued for May 31, the forecast suggests a continuation of thunderstorm activity.

Moving into June, weather conditions are likely to stabilise briefly. On June 1st, skies are expected to be partly cloudy with temperatures climbing back to around 37 degrees Celsius. However, from the 2nd and the 3rd of June, the region may again see overcast skies and chances of rainfall and thunderstorms.

The IMD also reported a rise in humidity levels across the NCR. Morning humidity has reached as high as 75 per cent, making the weather increasingly uncomfortable and sticky, especially during peak heat hours.