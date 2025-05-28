Over 200 Railway staff honoured in Jammu for exceptional service during Operation Sindoor

AMN/ WEB DESK

In a gesture of appreciation for their unwavering commitment, over 200 employees of the Operating and Commercial Department of Northern Railway’s Jammu Division were honoured for their exceptional service during Operation Sindoor. The felicitation ceremony recognised around 200 staff members who ensured seamless train operations and passenger safety. Their dedication during a critical time stood as a testament to their professionalism and vital role in maintaining calm and continuity in rail services. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division, Uchit Singhal, handed over certificates to 209 employees at a special programme organised by the railways in their honour for their duties with dedication. The objective of the programme was to honour the employees of the Operating and Commercial Departments of the Jammu division who provided excellent service during the Operation Sindoor. All the trains were operated by the Operating Department as per their scheduled time. The Commercial Department helped the passengers to reach their destinations safely during the tense situation. The employees of both departments took special care of the safety and facilities of the passengers and helped them coming from outside to reach their destination station conveniently.