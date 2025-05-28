Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Relentless rainfall claims 8 lives in Maharashtra

May 28, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Maharashtra has witnessed a trail of destruction over the past three days as relentless rainfall claimed eight lives and wreaked havoc across several districts.

The deaths were reported from Pune (3), Jalna (2), and one each from Mumbai, Raigad and Ahilyanagar. Causes ranged from lightning strikes and wall collapses to falling trees and drowning incidents. Two people have sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at government hospitals. Recently, the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the administration to provide immediate ex-gratia compensation to the families of the deceased and also against the crop damages under existing disaster relief norms.

At a Cabinet meeting yesterday, Maharashtra CM instructed officials to conduct urgent assessments of damage to crops, homes, and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the monsoon situation in Maharashtra is still similar to yesterday. Latur recorded an average of 206.5 mm rainfall over three days, while Ahilyanagar saw 201.2 mm. Widespread flooding disrupted daily life and led to massive crop losses. In Ahilyanagar, 15 residents stranded near the overflowing Walumba River were rescued by local disaster teams.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K CM announces memorial for 26 victims of Pahalgam terror attack

May 28, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bombay HC orders release of Yemeni national detained for overstay

May 28, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bombay HC orders release of Yemeni national detained for overstay

May 28, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K CM announces memorial for 26 victims of Pahalgam terror attack

28 May 2025 11:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bombay HC orders release of Yemeni national detained for overstay

28 May 2025 11:25 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bombay HC orders release of Yemeni national detained for overstay

28 May 2025 11:23 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Relentless rainfall claims 8 lives in Maharashtra

28 May 2025 11:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!