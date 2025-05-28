Relentless rainfall claims 8 lives in Maharashtra

AMN/ WEB DESK

Maharashtra has witnessed a trail of destruction over the past three days as relentless rainfall claimed eight lives and wreaked havoc across several districts.

The deaths were reported from Pune (3), Jalna (2), and one each from Mumbai, Raigad and Ahilyanagar. Causes ranged from lightning strikes and wall collapses to falling trees and drowning incidents. Two people have sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at government hospitals. Recently, the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the administration to provide immediate ex-gratia compensation to the families of the deceased and also against the crop damages under existing disaster relief norms.

At a Cabinet meeting yesterday, Maharashtra CM instructed officials to conduct urgent assessments of damage to crops, homes, and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the monsoon situation in Maharashtra is still similar to yesterday. Latur recorded an average of 206.5 mm rainfall over three days, while Ahilyanagar saw 201.2 mm. Widespread flooding disrupted daily life and led to massive crop losses. In Ahilyanagar, 15 residents stranded near the overflowing Walumba River were rescued by local disaster teams.