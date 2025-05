The Delhi Government today distributed job letters to family members of victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. These appointment letters have been distributed by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa at an event in New Delhi. Talking to the media, Delhi Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi government has given appointment letters to 125 people from victim families of 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

