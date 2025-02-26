Maha Kumbh 2025 comes to an end in Prayagraj on Maha Shivratri

The world’s largest spiritual and cultural gathering Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj concluded on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri. Pilgrims from across the country have been taking a holy dip at Sangam and other ghats in Prayagraj since early this morning. The Maha Kumbh Mela, which began on January 13, has drawn over 64 crore 60 lakh visitors so far over six weeks, making it the largest gathering of humanity in the world. A rare celestial alignment that occurs only once in 144 years adds to the speciality of Maha Kumbh this year.

Our correspondent covering the event reports that special arrangements have been made by the authorities to ensure that the event is safe, secure, and memorable. Railway stations, roads, and entry points to the city are witnessing a constant influx of devotees.

Traffic is being heavily regulated at key spots and the people are being urged to move along after their dip to prevent any congestion. For further security on the ghats, NDRF, SDRF, Home Guards and police are keeping a watchful eye to prevent any mishaps. An aerial team is also monitoring the fairground. Radio programmes, information and news on loudspeakers to keep them vigilant and prevent misinformation.

Furthermore, 4 thousand 500 buses are running because of Mahashivratri where passengers can get a bus every 10 minutes. While 750 shuttle buses are also deployed.