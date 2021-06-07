Madhya Pradesh reports 735 new positive cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

AMN

Madhya Pradesh reported yesterday 735 new positive cases and 42 deaths while 1,934 patients recovered from infection. 44 districts of the state reported below 10 corona cases.

Two out of 52 districts in the state Alirajpur and Burhanpur recorded no positive cases. Alirajpur became the first corona-free district after the second wave with zero active cases, on Sunday. The number of active cases in the state declined to 10,103.The state reported 0.9 per cent corona-positive rate. Active cases in Indore reduced to 1,509 and in Bhopal reduced to 2,225. More than 80,000 tests are being conducted every day.