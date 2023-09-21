इंडियन आवाज़     21 Sep 2023 10:39:07      انڈین آواز

Madhya Pradesh, CM unveiles 108 feet high ‘Statue of Oneness’ of Adi Shankaracharya

Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today unveiled the 108 feet high ‘Statue of Oneness’ of Adi Shankaracharya on Mandhata mountain at Omkareshwar in Khandwa district and laid the foundation stone of Advaita Lok.

Ekatm Dham will be ready by 2026. About 5 thousand saints and sages from all over the country including Avadheshanand Giri participated in the unveiling program. The Chief Minister formally unveiled the statue from a 75-foot-high temporary platform. Cultural presentations focusing on Shaiva tradition were given on this occasion.

The 108-foot-high statue of Adi Shankaracharya in Omkareshwar is made of various types of metal. In this statue, Adi Shankaracharya is depicted as 12 year old Aacharya Shankar because he attained knowledge at this age.

The statue of Adi Shankaracharya has been named the Statue of Oneness. In this project of about Rs 2 thousand crores, apart from the statue, a museum focused on the life and philosophy of Shankaracharya named as Advaita Lok, Acharya Shankar International Institute of Advaita Vedanta for the study, research and propagation of Advaita philosophy will also be established.

